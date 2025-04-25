Left alone by humans, wildlife returns to the Eaton Fire burn area

LOS ANGELES — Behind the remains of a town scorched by fire, the foothills are lush with new green and filled with birdsong.
Wildlife is returning to the Eaton Fire burn area and scientists are closely tracking it four months after the Los Angeles area wildfires tore through the Angeles National Forest and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses in Altadena.
Trail cameras installed by a group of volunteers documented the first mountain lion back in the area March 26. It was seen again as recently as two nights ago.
''My first inclination was to share that to people who have lost so much during this fire and our community in Altadena, because it's a sign of hope that nature's returning, that nature's resilient,'' said Kristen Ochoa, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, medical school leading the effort.
Ochoa, a long-time resident of Southern California, first began documenting the plants and animals that live in the area known as the Chaney Trail Corridor in July 2024. She founded the Chaney Trail Corridor Project and began uploading observations on iNaturalist, a volunteer-driven network of naturalists and citizen scientists that maps and shares documentation of biodiversity across the globe.
Located right behind Altadena, with a trailhead only a mile (1.6 kilometers) up the road from neighborhoods that were decimated during the fires, the privately owned area adjacent to Angeles National Forest land was slated for sale and development into a sports complex. Ochoa and other volunteers set up a network of trail cameras to showcase the biodiversity of the area and take ''inventory of everything that was valuable.''
Much of the land was charred and barren after the fires, and the group also lost all of its cameras, watching as photos of the flames were transmitted before they went dark. But less than two months after the start of the fires, Ochoa was able to go back out and install new ones to start documenting the landscape's recovery.
''The thing I really remember is coming here right after the fire — there was so much birdsong,'' Ochoa said.