Leeds goes to the Premier League as second-division champion

Leeds was promoted to the Premier League as second-division champion on Saturday after Manor Solomon's dramatic winner in stoppage time.
Solomon's late goal sealed a 2-1 comeback win against relegated Plymouth and saw Leeds top the Championship — edging out second-placed Burnley on goal difference.
Both teams had clinched promotion last week but fought to go up as champion.
They ended the season level on 100 points each after Burnley beat Millwall 3-1 and was promoted as runner-up.
Coventry and Bristol City took the last two playoff places.
Coventry beat Middlesbrough 2-0 to end the season in fifth place and Bristol City was sixth after a 2-2 draw against Preston. Third-place Sheffield United and Sunderland in fourth complete the playoffs lineup.
Those four teams will compete for the third and final promotion spot.
Luton Town was relegated for the second year in a row after a 5-3 loss against West Brom.