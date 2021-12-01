CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hyunjung Lee scored a career-high 32 points as Davidson topped Charlotte 75-58 on Tuesday night.
Michael Jones had 18 points for Davidson (5-2), which won its fourth straight game.
Aly Khalifa had 18 points for the 49ers (3-3). Jahmir Young added 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 5 Baylor women roll to 73-28 blowout of Morehead State
Sarah Andrews scored 20 points, Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith each had a double-double and No. 5 Baylor beat Morehead State 73-28 on Tuesday night.
Sports
McNeil lifts Radford over Kentucky Christian 79-70
Camron McNeil had 12 points off the bench to lead Radford to a 79-70 win over Kentucky Christian on Tuesday night.
Sports
Holloway scores 23 to lift Georgetown over Longwood 91-83
Collin Holloway had a career-high 23 points as Georgetown defeated Longwood 91-83 on Tuesday night.
Sports
No. 2 Purdue uses scoring combination to KO Seminoles 93-65
Jaden Ivey scored 18 points and matched his career high with four 3-pointers, Brandon Newman added 13 points, and No. 2 Purdue pulled away from Florida State 93-65 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Tuesday night.
Sports
Buckingham leads UNC Greensboro past Elon 74-61
De'Monte Buckingham had 21 points as UNC Greensboro got past Elon 74-61 on Tuesday night.