Lee Corso's final 'College GameDay' show will be Aug. 30 at Ohio State

Lee Corso's final headgear pick on ''College GameDay'' will be on the campus where it all started.

The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 8:10PM

BRISTOL, Conn. — Lee Corso's final headgear pick on ''College GameDay'' will be on the campus where it all started.

ESPN's iconic show will begin its 39th season at Ohio State before the defending national champion Buckeyes host the Texas Longhorns on Aug. 30.

Corso, who turns 90 in August, announced earlier this year that his final show would be on the opening week of the season.

Corso began his popular headgear segment on Oct. 5, 1996, before Ohio State faced Penn State. Since then, he has gone 286-144 in 430 selections wearing everything from helmets and mascot heads to dressing up as the Fighting Irish leprechaun from Notre Dame, the Stanford tree and historic figures James Madison and Benjamin Franklin. He has worn 69 different school's mascot headgear.

Corso — the lone remaining member of GameDay's original cast — has selected and worn Brutus Buckeye's headgear a record 45 times. Alabama is next with 38.

This will be the 26th appearance by ''College GameDay'' in Columbus. The Buckeyes have a 19-6 record in those games.

