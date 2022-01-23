CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Darius Lee tied his season high with 25 points as Houston Baptist defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 77-71 on Saturday.
Sam Hofman had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Houston Baptist (6-10, 2-4 Southland Conference).
Isaac Mushila had 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Islanders (15-5, 4-2). Terrion Murdix scored a season-high 21 points. Myles Smith had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
After years of devastating foot injuries, Vanderbilt ignites Wolves with his hustle
Pushed to tears by setbacks in high school and college, Wolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt has healed and has been a revelation.
Sports
Smith, Henn lead Denver past Omaha 94-63
Tevin Smith had 18 points to lead five Denver players in double figures as the Pioneers romped past Nebraska Omaha 94-63 on Saturday.
Sports
Johnson scores 18 to lift Mercer over W. Carolina 72-64
Jalen Johnson registered 18 points and six rebounds as Mercer beat Western Carolina 72-64 on Saturday.
Sports
Hill scores 23 to lead Longwood past Presbyterian 71-70
Justin Hill had 23 points as Longwood edged past Presbyterian 71-70 on Saturday.
Sports
S. Utah defeats Idaho St. 86-74
Tevian Jones, John Knight III and Jason Spurgin scored 17 points apiece as Southern Utah got past Idaho State 86-74 on Saturday for its second-straight win.