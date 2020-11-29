RUSTON, La. — Kalob Ledoux had 23 points as Louisiana Tech beat Northwestern State 91-77 on Sunday.
Isaiah Crawford had 19 points for Louisiana Tech (2-0). Kenneth Lofton, Jr. added 16 points and JaColby Pemberton had 14 points.
Jamaure Gregg scored a career-high 21 points for the Demons (0-3). Jairus Roberson added 12 points and LaTerrance Reed had 11 points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Harper, Young and Mathis lead No. 24 Rutgers past Hofstra
Rutgers has picked up where it left off before the coronavirus ended its season last spring — pushing hard for a long-elusive NCAA Tournament bid.
Vikings
Giants QB Jones, Panthers WR Moore depart with injuries
except for Daniel Jones' hamstring injury.
Vikings
Bridgewater, Panthers leave Minnesota with frustrating loss
The Minnesota Vikings had just given them the gift of a muffed punt, and the Carolina Panthers were on the verge of a gritty victory — against Teddy Bridgewater's original team, no less.
Vikings
Gould hits FG at gun, 49ers hand Rams first SoFi loss, 23-20
Robbie Gould made a 42-yard field goal as time expired, and the San Francisco 49ers snapped their three-game losing streak with a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, sweeping their season series for the second straight year.
Gophers
No. 6 Mississippi State routs Jackson State 88-58
A new era of Mississippi State basketball got under way without Vic Schaefer on Sunday as Nikki McCray-Penson's first team hit the court against Jackson State.