RUSTON, La. — Kalob Ledoux had 23 points as Louisiana Tech beat Northwestern State 91-77 on Sunday.

Isaiah Crawford had 19 points for Louisiana Tech (2-0). Kenneth Lofton, Jr. added 16 points and JaColby Pemberton had 14 points.

Jamaure Gregg scored a career-high 21 points for the Demons (0-3). Jairus Roberson added 12 points and LaTerrance Reed had 11 points.