CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Chris Ledlum scored 18 points as Harvard beat Tufts 76-59 on Sunday.
Ledlum added eight rebounds and three steals for the Crimson (7-3). Luka Sakota scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Chisom Okpara was 5 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds.
The Jumbos (0-1) were led by Dylan Thoerner, who posted 16 points. Quinn Cain added eight points for Tufts. In addition, Joshua Bernstein had six points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
High Schools 'Did we really win, or did I dream that?' Meet the team that pulled off a Prep Bowl miracle
More from Star Tribune
High Schools 'Did we really win, or did I dream that?' Meet the team that pulled off a Prep Bowl miracle
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
'All avenues open' as Twins hope to re-sign Correa
Manager Rocco Baldelli is optimistic about the pursuit of free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa, but says team has to "let things play out."
Sports
Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo was a solitary figure as he walked off the field following a World Cup match in which he was not the center of attention.
Sports
New Mexico State hiring investigator to probe fatal shooting
New Mexico State University announced Tuesday that it will hire an external, third-party investigator to review the events surrounding last month's fatal shooting of a student from a rival school.
Nation
Cawthorn broke rules over 'meme' crypto, told to pay $14K
Departing U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has been told to pay over $14,000 to charity after the House Ethics Committee found he financially benefited while purchasing a cryptocurrency that he was promoting and violated conflict of interest rules.
Sports
Ronaldo dropped, Ramos scores 3 for Portugal at World Cup
A chant of "RONALDO! RONALDO!" swept around the biggest stadium at the World Cup, followed by loud jeers when the fans realized their idol wasn't coming onto the field.