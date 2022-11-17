BOSTON — Chris Ledlum scored 29 points as Harvard beat Northeastern 70-69 on Wednesday night.
Ledlum shot 12 for 17 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line for the Crimson (3-1). Idan Tretout was 2 of 3 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to add nine points. Evan Nelson finished 3 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.
Jahmyl Telfort led the way for the Huskies (0-3) with 23 points and six rebounds. Northeastern also got 13 points and six rebounds from Coleman Stucke. Harold Woods also had 13 points and three steals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
