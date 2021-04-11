MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Katie Ledecky won the 400-meter freestyle Saturday at the TYR Pro Swim Series with the world's fastest time this year.

She touched in 3 minutes, 59.25 seconds in the outdoor pool. The defending Olympic champion is the only swimmer to go under 4 minutes this year.

Leah Smith finished second in 4:06.37.

Ledecky added the 400 free title to the 200 free she won a day earlier, also with the fastest time in the world this year.

Brazil's Bruno Fratus edged Caeleb Dressel to win the 50 free. Fratus touched in 21.80 seconds, with Dressel finishing in 21.83.