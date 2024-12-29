LeBron James at 40: A milestone birthday arrives Monday for the NBA's all-time scoring leader

''What he's done is incredible, never been done, especially at the level he's playing,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''For me, I always look at the other players that kind of set the blueprint for us, and this is something that's never been done before. I definitely want to play late into my career, like 37, 38, 39, as much as my body can allow me to play. But I have to do a good job of taking care of my body, which I believe I do, but he kind of set the path for us, set the blueprint for us. We've just got to follow."