LeBron and son Bronny James play together for the first time in a preseason game for the Lakers

''I'm thrilled that I get to be a part of this, I really am,'' Redick said. ''It's cool as a basketball fan. I think it speaks to LeBron's longevity, but also his competitive stamina that he's able to still be doing this in Year 22. It speaks to the work that Bronny has put in to get to this point, and really just the fatherly care, and certainly the motherly care from Savannah as well. Bronny, he's such a great kid and a pleasure to be around.''