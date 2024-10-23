LeBron and Bronny James make history as the NBA's first father-son duo to play together

''I talked about it years and years ago, and for this moment to come, it's pretty cool,'' LeBron said. ''I don't know if it's going to actually hit the both of us for a little minute, but when we really get to sit back and take it in, it's pretty crazy. … But in the moment, we still had a job to do when we checked in. We wasn't trying to make it a circus. We wasn't trying to make it about us. We wanted to make it about the team.''