World

Lebanon's president reveals the country's stance on relations with Israel

Lebanon has no plans to have normal relations with Israel at the present time, and Beirut's main aim is to reach a ''state of no war'' with its southern neighbor, the country's president said Friday.

The Associated Press
July 11, 2025 at 12:20PM

BEIRUT — Lebanon has no plans to have normal relations with Israel at the present time, and Beirut's main aim is to reach a ''state of no war'' with its southern neighbor, the country's president said Friday.

President Joseph Aoun's comments came as the Trump administration is trying to expand the Abraham Accords signed in 2020 in which Israel signed historic pacts with United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

In May, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said during a visit to France that his country is holding indirect talks with Israel to prevent military activities along their border from going out of control. Talks about peace between Israel and Syria have increased following the ouster of President Bashar Assad from power in December.

Aoun added in comments released by his office that only the Lebanese state will have weapons in the future, and the decision on whether Lebanon would go to war or not would be for the Lebanese government.

Aoun's comments were an apparent reference to the militant Hezbollah group that fought a 14-month war with Israel, during which it suffered major blows including the killing of some of its top political and military commanders.

Hezbollah says it has ended its armed presence near the borer with Israel, but is refusing to disarm in the rest of Lebanon before Israel withdraws from five overlooking border points and ends its almost daily airstrikes on Lebanon.

Earlier this week, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack met with Lebanese leaders in Beirut, saying he was satisfied with the Lebanese governments response to a proposal to disarm Hezbollah.

Hezbollah's weapons have been one of the principal sticking points since Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000. Since then, Hebzollah fought two wars with Israel, one in 2006, and the other starting a day after the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which triggered the war in Gaza.

The Hezbollah-Israel war, which ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in November, left more than 4,000 people dead in Lebanon and caused destruction estimated at $11 billion. In Israel, 127 people, including 80 soldiers, were killed during the war.

''Peace is the state of no war and this is what is important for us in Lebanon at the present time,'' Aoun was quoted as telling visitors on Friday. He added that ''the matter of normalization (with Israel) is not included in Lebanon's current foreign policy.''

Lebanon and Israel have been at a state of war since 1948.

about the writer

about the writer

BASSEM MROUE

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

Business

US stocks open lower and pull S&P 500 back from its record

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, pulling the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite below the records they set a day earlier. The S&P 500 was down 0.6% in the first few minutes of trading Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 317 points, or 0.7%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%. Levi Strauss jumped 7% after the jeans maker easily beat Wall Street's sales and profit targets and raised its full-year forecast, despite expecting higher costs from tariffs. European markets were broadly lower, and Asian markets closed mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.40%.

World

Rubio stresses cooperation in talks with China's foreign minister at ASEAN forum in Malaysia

Things To Do

Cuban women embrace extravagant nail art despite economic hardships