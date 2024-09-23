BEIRUT — Lebanon's health ministry says 50 killed, 300 wounded in Israeli strikes in Lebanon.
Lebanon's health ministry says 50 killed, 300 wounded in Israeli strikes in Lebanon
Lebanon's health ministry says 50 killed, 300 wounded in Israeli strikes in Lebanon.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 23, 2024 at 10:44AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Lebanese health minister says 274 people have been killed in ongoing Israeli strikes, more than 1,000 wounded
Lebanese health minister says 274 people have been killed in ongoing Israeli strikes, more than 1,000 wounded.