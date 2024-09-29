Wires

Lebanon's health ministry says 24 killed in Israeli airstrikes that hit two adjacent buildings in southern Lebanon

By The Associated Press

September 29, 2024 at 3:46PM

BEIRUT, Lebanon — Lebanon's health ministry says 24 killed in Israeli airstrikes that hit two adjacent buildings in southern Lebanon.

The Associated Press

