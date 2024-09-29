BEIRUT, Lebanon — Lebanon's health ministry says 24 killed in Israeli airstrikes that hit two adjacent buildings in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon's health ministry says 24 killed in Israeli airstrikes that hit two adjacent buildings in southern Lebanon.
September 29, 2024 at 3:46PM
