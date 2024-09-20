BEIRUT — Lebanon's Health Ministry reports at least 8 killed, 59 wounded in Israeli strike on Beirut.
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports at least 8 killed, 59 wounded in Israeli strike on Beirut
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports at least 8 killed, 59 wounded in Israeli strike on Beirut.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 20, 2024 at 2:40PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Sri Lanka begins voting in a presidential election that will decide direction of recovery from its worst economic crisis
Sri Lanka begins voting in a presidential election that will decide direction of recovery from its worst economic crisis.