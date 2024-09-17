BEIRUT — Lebanon's health minister says 8 killed, 2,750 wounded by exploding pagers across the country.
Lebanon's health minister says 8 killed, 2,750 wounded by exploding pagers across the country
Lebanon's health minister says 8 killed, 2,750 wounded by exploding pagers across the country.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 17, 2024 at 3:36PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
New York Yankees clinch playoff spot by beating Seattle Mariners 2-1 in 10 innings.