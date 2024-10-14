BEIRUT — Lebanese Red Cross says at least 18 killed in an Israeli strike in northern Lebanon.
Lebanese Red Cross says at least 18 killed in an Israeli strike in northern Lebanon
Lebanese Red Cross says at least 18 killed in an Israeli strike in northern Lebanon.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 14, 2024 at 12:34PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
India recalls ambassador from Canada in growing dispute over allegation of involvement in assassination of Sikh activist
India recalls ambassador from Canada in growing dispute over allegation of involvement in assassination of Sikh activist.