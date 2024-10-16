BEIRUT — Lebanese officials say Israeli airstrike on Nabatiyeh hit building during meeting coordinating relief efforts.
Lebanese officials say Israeli airstrike on Nabatiyeh hit building during meeting coordinating relief efforts
Lebanese officials say Israeli airstrike on Nabatiyeh hit building during meeting coordinating relief efforts.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 16, 2024 at 11:08AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The U.S. Navy says a fighter jet with two on board crashed in Washington state during training.