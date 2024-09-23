Wires

Lebanese Health Ministry says 182 people killed in Israeli airstrikes

By The Associated Press

September 23, 2024 at 12:53PM

BEIRUT — Lebanese Health Ministry says 182 people killed in Israeli airstrikes.

