BEIRUT — Lebanese Health Ministry says 182 people killed in Israeli airstrikes.
The Associated Press
September 23, 2024 at 12:53PM
Lebanese health minister says 274 people have been killed in ongoing Israeli strikes, more than 1,000 wounded
