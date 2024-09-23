BEIRUT — Lebanese authorities say 100 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes, in what would be the deadliest day since October.
Lebanese authorities say 100 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes, in what would be the deadliest day since October
Lebanese authorities say 100 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes, in what would be the deadliest day since October.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 23, 2024 at 11:20AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Lebanese health minister says 274 people have been killed in ongoing Israeli strikes, more than 1,000 wounded
Lebanese health minister says 274 people have been killed in ongoing Israeli strikes, more than 1,000 wounded.