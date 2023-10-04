More from Star Tribune
Duluth
Texas man charged with rape of 11-year-old girl in Bemidji residence
The girl told police she was tied up and assaulted.
Music
Will Taylor Swift show up to Sunday's Vikings vs. Chiefs game?
"In your life, you'll do much greater things / than dating the boy on the football team" — Taylor Swift in her song "Fifteen."
Wild
Wild finalize roster, send Jesper Wallstedt and Sammy Walker to Iowa
Jujhar Khaira, Vinni Lettieri, Dakota Mermis and Nic Petan were waived; if they clear, they'll go to Iowa as well.
www.startribune.com
Leaves begin to change colors
Northern Minnesota's leaves are turning colors as the weather cools in autumn.
Movies
Review: Don't expect to be frightened by 'The Exorcist: Believer'
Ellen Burstyn returns for the sequel, but the scares do not.