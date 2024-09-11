In the author’s latest novel (which also references illusory Narnia), a young Black woman visits the realm of the actual rich — in fact the ultra-rich. She quickly finds that it isn’t an off-limits fantasy land but rather a world that she could, and indeed should, gain access to. In our new Gilded Age, marked by rising living costs and widening wealth gaps, “Entitlement” is a timely work, as well as a shrewd and absorbing one.