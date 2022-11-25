LOS ANGELES — Keli Leaupepe had 15 points in Loyola Marymount's 80-59 win over Bellarmine on Friday.
Leaupepe added seven rebounds for the Lions (6-2). Justin Ahrens scored 15 points, going 5 of 12 (4 for 10 from distance). Chance Stephens finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.
Garrett Tipton finished with 12 points for the Knights (2-4). Bash Wieland added 10 points for Bellarmine. Curt Hopf also had 10 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mpls. offers incentives for EV chargers in new garages after state code blocks requirement
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mpls. offers incentives for EV chargers in new garages after state code blocks requirement
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mpls. offers incentives for EV chargers in new garages after state code blocks requirement
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mpls. offers incentives for EV chargers in new garages after state code blocks requirement
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mpls. offers incentives for EV chargers in new garages after state code blocks requirement
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Mpls. offers incentives for EV chargers in new garages after state code blocks requirement
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 20 UCLA women turn back Jackson State 72-60
Charisma Osborne scored 20 points and freshman Londynn Jones added a season high 16 as No. 20 UCLA held off Jackson State 72-60 on Friday.
Sports
Predators postpone 2 games due to Nashville water main break
The Nashville Predators postponed home games scheduled for Friday and Saturday because of a water main break that soaked their downtown arena.
Sports
Packers rookie OL Sean Rhyan gets 6-game suspension for PEDs
Green Bay Packers rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Sports
AP source: Nebraska closing in on Matt Rhule as coach
Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule were finalizing a deal Friday to make him the Cornhuskers' coach.
Wolves
Timberwolves' bad habits re-emerge in 110-108 loss to Hornets
A five-game winning streak came to an end with a miserable second-half performance.