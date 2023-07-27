Introduction: Host Michael Rand spends some time on the Lynx, who had a big win Wednesday but lost star Napheesa Collier late to an ankle injury. That could loom large during a tough stretch of games coming up. The U.S. Women's Soccer team, meanwhile, had a hard-fought draw in the World Cup while Major League Soccer continues to make significant strides.

8:00: Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a breakdown of the recently released Netflix documentary "Quarterback," which prominently features the Vikings' Kirk Cousins. What did we learn and what was reinforced about the Vikings' QB from behind-the-scenes footage and interviews?

31:00: A Twins trade and a nightmare playoff scenario.

