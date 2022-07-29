North Dakota State University junior Leah Skaar shot 74 Thursday at Rochester Golf and Country Club and leads the 2022 Minnesota Golf Association Women's Amateur Championship after two rounds.
She has a one-stroke lead over 2019 champion Kathryn VanArragon heading into Friday's final round.
