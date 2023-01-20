Minnesota United will face Mexico Liga MX's Club Puebla and MLS' Chicago Fire FC in group play of the new Leagues Cup 2023 tournament featuring all 47 clubs from the top leagues of Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The 18 Liga MX and 29 MLS clubs will play a World Cup-like official CONCACAF competition that will qualify three teams for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League.

The inaugural Leagues Cup will be played in Canada and the U.S. during a five-week break in the MLS regular season, from July 21 to Aug. 19.

There will be 15 groups spread over four regions, West, Central, South and East. Each team will play two group-stage games, and the top two teams from each group, based on points, will advance to the knockout round of 32 teams.

The Leagues Cup 2023 bracket and scheduled will be announced later.