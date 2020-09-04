Leadpages Inc. hired Jeanette Dorazio, a veteran software industry executive, as chief executive this week, completing a leadership transition that began when it was sold in March.

Leadpages, a provider of website tools and sales software for small businesses, for a period in the 2010s was one of the fastest-growing tech startups in the Twin Cities.

Redbrick, a Canadian digital marketing firm, bought the company in a deal that separated Leadpages from a business unit called Drip, which it acquired in 2016 and that eventually outgrew the original Leadpages business.

In an interview, Dorazio said the separation of the two businesses was completed months ago, and Leadpages has been growing through the pandemic, signing up thousands of new customers.

“Now more than ever the products and services we have to offer will be critical to the growth of small businesses that have had to pivot very quickly to the digital market,” she said.

Dorazio most recently was vice president of operations for Solera Inc., a Texas-based provider of risk-management software used chiefly in the insurance and automotive industries. She previously held executive roles at VeriFone, 8th Bridge and Oracle.

She succeeds Jason Heath, who had been top executive at Leadpages since 2018 and left the company in May.

After just a few days on the job, Dorazio said Friday that Leadpages fit very well into Redbrick’s portfolio of businesses and that she didn’t foresee any major changes or shake-ups in the company’s direction.

“The leadership team and all the folks that work at Leadpages are top notch,” she said. “They’re very passionate about the customers. We have a stellar customer service team.”