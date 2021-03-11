From the outside, the marriage of convenience between white conservative Christians and Donald Trump looked like a devoted one: White evangelicals voted for Trump overwhelmingly in 2016 and stuck with him in 2020, brushing aside perpetual lies and sexual impropriety to support a man they saw as their protector.

However, not everyone was content.

Now, one of the most prominent white evangelical women in the United States, Beth Moore, is breaking with her longtime denomination, the Southern Baptist Convention, citing the "staggering" disorientation of seeing its leaders support Trump, and the cultural and spiritual fallout from that support.

"There comes a time when you have to say, this is not who I am," Moore told Religion News Service in a bombshell interview published Tuesday. "I am still a Baptist, but I can no longer identify with Southern Baptists."

Her stature in the movement poses a serious challenge for the Southern Baptist Convention, which has already been embroiled for years in debates not just about Trump, but about racism, misogyny and the handling of sexual abuse cases. Its membership is in decline.

Her departure is "tectonic in its reverberations," said Jemar Tisby, president of a Black Christian collective called the Witness. "Beth Moore has more influence and more cachet with Southern Baptists, especially white Southern Baptist women, than the vast majority of Southern Baptist pastors or other leaders. So her leaving is not just about one individual."

She also told the news service she had recently ended her publishing relationship with Lifeway Christian, the denomination's publishing arm.

Moore is not a traditional leader for the Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in the country. She does not lead a church — she is a woman, and the Southern Baptist Convention reserves the office of head pastor for men. But she arguably wields deeper loyalty and more influence than many of the men often called on as spokesmen for evangelicalism.

For most of her career as a Bible teacher, Moore, 63, avoided the culture and political battles that consumed the attention of many prominent evangelical men. She wrote extremely popular study guides focused on particular books of the Bible. And she spoke to arenas full of evangelical women about matters both spiritual and personal, mining biblical texts for lessons in purpose and encouragement.

But Moore has described the election of 2016 as a turning point. She began speaking out after the "Access Hollywood" tape, released just weeks before the election, captured Trump bragging about forcing himself on women.

Within the denomination, her departure has so far been greeted largely by either silence or measured regret.

"I have loved and appreciated Beth Moore's ministry and will continue to in the future," denomination president J.D. Greear said in a statement. Greear said he hoped the news of Moore's departure would cause the denomination to "lament," pray and rededicate itself to its core values.

Moore's decision to step away from the Southern Baptist Convention drew praise from other prominent Christian women who have broken with white evangelicalism.

"While there are a thousand ways we can robustly disagree as people of faith, there are and should be deal-breakers: the defense of white supremacy, patriarchal abuse, moral bankruptcy, the crushing of human souls for proximity to power," Jen Hatmaker, a popular podcaster and author, said Tuesday.