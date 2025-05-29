Leadership shakeups at agency tasked with carrying out Trump's mass deportations agenda

WASHINGTON — The agency tasked with carrying out President Donald Trump's mass deportation campaign is undergoing a major staff reorganization.
In a news release Tuesday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced leadership changes at the department tasked with finding, arresting and removing immigrants who no longer have the right to be in the country as well as at the agency's investigative division.
Kenneth Genalo, who had been the acting director of Enforcement and Removal Operations, is retiring and will serve as a special government employee with ICE. Robert Hammer, who has been the acting head of Homeland Security Investigations, will transition to another leadership role at headquarters.
The agency said Marcos Charles will become the new acting head of ERO while Derek Gordon will be the acting head at HSI. ICE also announced a host of other staff changes at various departments within the agency.
ICE said the changes would ''help ICE achieve President Trump and the American people's mandate of arresting and deporting criminal illegal aliens and making American communities safe.''
The news comes after White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said on Fox News earlier this week that the administration was setting a goal of 3,000 arrests by ICE each day and that the number could go higher.
''President Trump is going to keep pushing to get that number up higher each and every single day,'' said Miller.
Three thousand arrests per day would mark a huge increase in daily arrests from current figures. Between Jan. 20 and May 19 the agency arrested 78,155 people, which translates to an average of 656 arrests per day.