Leaders of the UK and Germany to sign a treaty on defense, trade and migration

Starmer has worked to improve relations with Britain's neighbors, strained by the U.K.'s acrimonious departure from the European Union in 2020. He has sought to rebuild ties strained by years of ill-tempered wrangling over Brexit terms. He has ruled out rejoining the 27-nation bloc's single market or customs union, and has been cool to the idea of a youth mobility agreement with the EU, but has sought to reduce trade barriers and to strengthen defense cooperation.