Le Pen's future in the balance as French far-right officials go on trial for alleged EU funds misuse

If found guilty, Le Pen and her co-defendants could face up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to 1 million euros ($1.1 million) each. Additional penalties, such as the loss of civil rights or ineligibility to run for office, could also be imposed, a scenario that could hamper, or even destroy, Le Pen's goal to mount another presidential bid after Macron's term ends. Le Pen was runner-up to Macron in the 2017 and 2022 presidential elections.