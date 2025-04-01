Layoffs begin at US health agencies charged with tracking disease, researching and regulating food

Beyond layoffs at federal health agencies, cuts are beginning to happen at state and local health departments as a result of an HHS move last week to pull back more than $11 billion in COVID-19-related money. Local and state health officials are still assessing the impact, but some health departments have already identified hundreds of jobs that stand to be eliminated because of lost money, ‘’some of them overnight, some of them are already gone,‘’ said Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive of the National Association of County and City Health Officials.