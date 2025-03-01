Lawyers sue to block Trump administration from sending 10 migrants to Guantanamo Bay

Trump has said Guantanamo Bay, also known as ‘’Gitmo,‘’ has space for up to 30,000 immigrants living in the U.S. and that he plans to send ‘’the worst" or high-risk ‘’criminal aliens'' there. The administration has not released specific information on who is being transferred, so it is not clear what crimes they are accused of committing in the U.S. and whether they have been convicted in court, or merely charged or arrested.