LOS ANGELES – Faced with a looming deadline next month, thousands of accusers have submitted sexual abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America in a bankruptcy that could cost the youth organization and its insurers hundreds of millions of dollars — or more.

The Scouts, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in February amid declining membership and an onslaught of new abuse lawsuits, will not say how many claims have been submitted to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

But some plaintiffs' lawyers say claims continue to pour in, predicting that tens of thousands will meet the Nov. 16 deadline. The massive response, they say, suggests a far broader abuse problem in Scouting than has been previously recognized and could drastically reshape the 110-year-old youth group.

"When this bankruptcy is finally resolved, the Boy Scouts will not be the same Boy Scouts of America," said Paul Mones, a Los Angeles attorney who sits on a committee in the bankruptcy proceedings that represents victims.

The Chapter 11 action is intended to allow the Boy Scouts of America to reorganize and restructure its finances while continuing to operate. The same strategy for protecting assets against legal claims has been used by more than two dozen Catholic dioceses caught up in the church's sex abuse scandal.

The Scouts' bankruptcy promises "to dwarf anything we've seen in the Catholic Church," said Timothy Kosnoff, an attorney with Abused in Scouting, a coalition of law firms that has aggressively marketed itself to abuse survivors through internet and TV advertising.

His group has signed up more than 10,000 clients, including 1,000 in a single recent week, Kosnoff said, adding that he would not be surprised to see the total claims in the bankruptcy reach 50,000.

That number would eclipse previous official estimates. Last year, a researcher hired by the Scouts to analyze internal records from 1944 to 2016 said she had identified 12,254 victims.

"There are more claims in this bankruptcy than in all of the Catholic Church bankruptcies combined," Kosnoff said.

The bankruptcy put an automatic hold on hundreds of pending lawsuits while a potential global settlement is negotiated. It also required new abuse claims to be handled in that venue rather than in state courts, where the Scouts faced a wave of new sex abuse lawsuits after several states, including California and New York, expanded legal options for childhood victims to sue.

Only those claims submitted by the Bankruptcy Court's "bar date" of Nov. 16 will be eligible for funds from an anticipated victims compensation trust.

The Boy Scouts of America, which has apologized "to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting," conducted its own public outreach campaign this fall, urging victims to file claims. The process includes filling out a 12-page questionnaire, which does not require an attorney to submit.

"The BSA is committed to fulfilling our social and moral responsibility to equitably compensate victims who suffered abuse during their time in Scouting while also ensuring that we carry out our mission to serve youth, families and local communities for years to come," the Boy Scouts said.

"The bar date marks an important milestone toward meeting those objectives and sets a clear timeline for victims to come forward and later seek compensation from the BSA's proposed compensation trust," it said.

In addition to its liability from abuse claims, the organization has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which ruined this year's camping season and the revenue it would have generated, and by the departure of Scouts in troops sponsored by the Mormon church, which has cut ties with the program.