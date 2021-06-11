More from Star Tribune
Sports
Canterbury Park: Entries, picks, results and more
Picks from Star Tribune handicapper Jay Lietzau and everything you need for a day at the races.
Olympics
Willoughby makes Olympic BMX racing team; Bacon just short in synchro diving
With only 43 days until the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Games, the selection process for American athletes - including a handful of Minnesotans - is kicking into high gear.
Lawyers for Winston Smith passenger say she saw no gun
Lawyers for the passenger with Winston Smith say she saw no gun. Plus activists and speak out about police and the media narratives that contributed to misinformation on Winston Smith's death.
Minnesota Capitol reopens to public after 15-month lockdown
The 440-day closure due to the pandemic is the longest in state history.
Evening forecast: Low of 78, with more clouds and very warm
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.