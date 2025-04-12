Lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs want jurors at trial questioned about sex, drugs and violence

NEW YORK — Lawyers for Sean ''Diddy'' Combs are urging a judge to let prospective jurors at the hip-hop mogul's upcoming sex trafficking trial be questioned about their views regarding sex, drugs and violence.
The lawyers raised the subject as they submitted a proposed questionnaire to be filled out by individuals summoned for his May 5 trial in Manhattan federal court.
In a letter to a judge late Friday, the lawyers said they want to know the willingness of would-be jurors to watch videos that are sexually explicit or show physical assault. They also say they want to know their views toward people with multiple sexual partners.
Prosecutors in a letter of their own criticized the defense's proposed questionnaire as too long and touching on subjects that would be better asked in person by the judge, if at all.
They said some of the defense's proposed 72 questions, some containing subparts, were ''utterly irrelevant to the ability to serve on a jury.''
Prosecutors also cited the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell as an example of how a lengthy questionnaire can be damaging.
After Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking in December 2021, a juror admitted that he had failed to disclose that he was a sex abuse victim, blaming his oversight in part on being ''distracted as he filled out the questionnaire" and having ''skimmed way too fast,'' causing him to misunderstand questions.
Judge Arun Subramanian has told lawyers that questionnaires will be distributed to hundreds of prospective jurors at the end of April so that questioning of prospective jurors can begin on May 5, with opening statements likely on May 12.