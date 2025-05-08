Lawyers for man executed by firing squad in South Carolina say bullets mostly missed his heart

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man who was put to death last month in South Carolina's second firing squad execution was conscious and likely in extreme pain for as long as a minute after the bullets, meant to quickly stop his heart, struck him lower than expected, according to a pathologist hired by his attorneys.
An autopsy photo of Mikal Mahdi's torso showed only two distinct wounds from the three volunteer prison employees who all had live ammunition in the April 11 execution, according to the pathologist's report, which was filed Thursday with a letter to the state Supreme Court titled ''notice of botched execution.''
Prison workers suggested to the pathologist who performed the autopsy that two bullets entered his body at the same spot.
''The shooters missed the intended target area and the evidence indicates that he was struck by only two bullets, not the prescribed three. Consequently, the nature of the internal injuries from the gunshot wounds resulted in a more prolonged death process,'' said Dr. Jonathan Arden, a pathologist hired by attorneys for condemned inmates.
Arden said that likely meant Mahdi took 30 to 60 seconds to lose consciousness — two to four times longer than the 15 seconds that experts including Arden and ones hired by the state predicted for a properly conducted firing squad execution.
During that time Mahdi would have suffered excruciating pain as his lungs tried to expand and move into a broken sternum and ribs, as well as from ''air hunger'' as the damaged lungs struggled and failed to bring in needed oxygen, Arden said.
Witnesses heard him cry out as shots were fired
Witnesses to the execution heard Mahdi cry out as the shots were fired, groan again some 45 seconds later and let out one last low moan just before he appeared to draw his final breath at 75 seconds.