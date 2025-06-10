Lawyers for Kilmar Abrego Garcia say Trump administration's actions left 'stain' on Constitution

Lawyers for Kilmar Abrego Garcia are accusing President Donald Trump's administration of pretending for weeks to be powerless to bring him back to the United States from El Salvador, despite orders from a federal judge and the Supreme Court to facilitate his return.
Abrego Garcia's attorneys made the allegation in a court filing shortly after the Maryland construction worker was flown to Tennessee on Friday to face federal human smuggling charges.
''(T)he Government has always had the ability to return Abrego Garcia, but it has simply refused to do so,'' the attorneys wrote, arguing that the administration has ''engaged in an elaborate, all-of-government effort to defy court orders, deny due process, and disparage Abrego Garcia.''
The attorneys said the lawsuit over his mistaken deportation has not concluded in a Maryland federal court.
''The executive branch's wanton disregard for the judicial branch has left a stain on the Constitution,'' the attorneys wrote. ''If there is to be any hope of removing that stain, it must start by shining a light on the improper actions of the Government in this tragic affair and imposing meaningful remedies.''
Abrego Garcia's attorneys made that argument in response to a filing by the Trump administration to halt the lawsuit's proceedings because he's back in the U.S.
U.S. attorneys asked for an immediate stay after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the charges in Tennessee. The attorneys wrote that the government complied with the Maryland federal court's order to return Abrego Garcia. The U.S. intends to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
In a court filing on Tuesday, the Trump administration pushed back against the accusations of Abrego Garcia's lawyers, describing them as baseless, desperate and disappointing.