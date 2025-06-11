Lawyers for a South Carolina inmate ask a court to stop his execution

Lawyers for a South Carolina death row inmate will be in federal court Wednesday trying to convince a judge that the state is not properly carrying out lethal injections or firing squad executions, an argument meant to spare the prisoner just two days before he's scheduled to die.
Stephen Stanko's attorneys said the two doses of lethal injection drugs used in the past three executions by that method show those subjected to the procedure have died a lingering death, still conscious as they felt like they were drowning when fluid rushed into their lungs.
Stanko changed his mind and decided to die by lethal injection because of accounts about the last firing squad death.
In that April execution, the volunteer shooters nearly missed Mikal Mahdi's heart, meaning the man convicted of killing an off-duty police officer took three to four times as long to die as he was supposed to, Stanko's lawyers said in court papers.
One expert hired by Stanko's attorneys said the evidence suggests the firing squad may have aimed slightly below the target or the target was not placed on Mahdi's heart to ''cause great pain before his death,'' according to court papers filed last week.
South Carolina says there's no reason to stop the execution
Lawyers for the state vigorously denied the claims. They point out that the South Carolina Supreme Court rejected a similar last-ditch appeal on May 28. They said every execution is different and that lawyers representing incarcerated people have not proven any condemned prisoner suffered gratuitous pain.
''So (perhaps) it's not the method that's the issue — instead, these inmates just don't want to have their sentences carried out and are willing to make any argument that they can,'' wrote Grayson Lambert, a lawyer for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.