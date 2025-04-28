Lawyers file legal complaint over the detention of an Egyptian poet and activist in the UAE

LONDON — Lawyers for an Egyptian poet and activist who has been allegedly detained and held in solitary confinement without charge in the United Arab Emirates for over 100 days have filed a legal challenge in the U.K. against UAE authorities.
The filing was made Friday on behalf of Abdulrahman al-Qaradawi, an outspoken critic of Egypt's government who had been residing in Turkey. It urges London's Metropolitan Police to launch a criminal investigation into the activist's alleged abduction, torture and extradition to the UAE.
Al-Qaradawi was detained in Lebanon on Dec. 28 as he was returning from Syria. He had reportedly visited Syria to join celebrations after the downfall of President Bashar Assad in a lightning insurgent offensive.
Lebanon's Cabinet deported him to the United Arab Emirates on Jan. 8. Since then he has been held alone ''without charge, without due process, and under psychological pressure,'' his lawyer said, adding that amounts to torture under international law.
''Abdulrahman was taken from his family, forcibly removed across borders and thrown into solitary confinement in a country where he is not a citizen and there is no evidence he has committed any crime," said his lawyer, Rodney Dixon. ''This is not extradition; it's abduction in plain sight.''
Dixon is pressing U.K. police to open an investigation under Britain's universal jurisdiction laws, which allow governments to prosecute people for the most serious crimes regardless of where they are allegedly committed.
The complaint names the UAE Ministry of Interior, as well as former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who approved the activist's extradition from Lebanon to the UAE, and Royel Jet LLC, the company that provided the private aircraft for the extradition, as responsible parties.
All have business or other links with the U.K. and could be arrested and prosecuted if they travel to Britain.