Lawyers ask federal judge in Vermont for immediate release of detained Palestinian activist

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A federal judge is scheduled to consider a request Wednesday to immediately release a Palestinian man who led protests against the war in Gaza as a student at Columbia University and was arrested during an interview about finalizing his U.S. citizenship.
Mohsen Mahdawi, a legal permanent resident for 10 years, was arrested April 14 at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Colchester, Vermont, by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, his lawyers said. He is being detained at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Mahdawi's lawyers say he was detained in retaliation for his speech advocating for Palestinian human rights.
''We ask this court to suspend this unlawful retaliation and slow the grave threat to free speech posed by his continued detainment by releasing Mr. Mahdawi on bail,'' they ask in a court document filed Tuesday.
The government also filed a response Tuesday. U.S. District Court filings in Mahdawi's case, with the exception of judicial orders, are not publicly available online. A representative of Mahdawi and a Justice Department lawyer did not immediately respond to an emailed request for the document Wednesday morning.
Mahdawi had attended his interview, answered questions and signed a document that he was willing to defend the U.S. Constitution and laws of the nation.
''It was a trap,'' his lawyers said.
They said masked ICE agents entered the interview room, shackled Mahdawi, and put him in a car. A judge later issued an order barring the government from removing him from the state or country.