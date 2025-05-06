Lawyer signals teen accused in Georgia school shooting that killed 4 is likely to plead guilty

WINDER, Ga. — A lawyer on Tuesday said the teen accused of killing four people in a shooting at Georgia's Apalachee High School is moving toward pleading guilty.
Defense attorney Alfonso D. Kraft told Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nick Primm in a brief hearing that Colt Gray could be ready for a plea hearing in October. A psychologist is scheduled to meet with Gray soon, Kraft said, adding that his client would likely be ready for a plea hearing after the psychologist's report is ready.
''We should be good to go,'' Kraft said.
The Sept. 4 shooting killed teachers Richard ''Ricky'' Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14. Another teacher and eight more students were wounded, seven of them hit by gunfire.
Colt Gray, then 14, was indicted on a total of 55 counts, including murder in the deaths of four people and 25 counts of aggravated assault. Grand jurors formally charged his father, Colin Gray, with 29 counts, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Both also face multiple counts of cruelty to children.
Colt Gray was charged as an adult. Both initially pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors said in court Tuesday they were looking to accept a non-negotiated plea, which would mean they would not recommend a lower sentence. The key issue in any plea is likely to be whether Gray is sentenced to life without parole or will get a chance at later parole. As a juvenile, he cannot be sentenced to death.
Primm told Kraft and prosecutors to work out a date after the scheduled September trial of Colin Gray.