Trump administration revokes parole of Mexican girl receiving lifesaving care in US, lawyer says

LOS ANGELES — The Trump administration has revoked permission for a 4-year-old Mexican girl who receives lifesaving medical care from a California hospital to stay in the country, attorneys for the family said on Wednesday.
Lawyer Gina Amato said the girl's mother was notified the U.S. government was withdrawing the humanitarian parole the family received in 2023 when she brought her ailing child to the U.S.-Mexico border. She received the notifications in April and May and was told the family is subject to potential deportation, Amato said.
Since then, the girl has made it out of the hospital thanks to a treatment that provides intravenous nutrition through a backpack she wears. Lawyers said she isn't strong enough to survive without it as she suffers from short bowel syndrome, which prevents her from being able to take in and process nutrients on her own, and the treatment she receives isn't available in Mexico.
''Doctors have been clear that she will die within days'' without this care, Amato said at a press conference in Los Angeles. ''Deporting this family under these conditions is not only unlawful, it constitutes a moral failure that violates the basic tenets of humanity and decency.''
The attorneys did not provide the girl's real name to protect her privacy.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services did not immediately comment.
A senior Homeland Security official, in an email sent from an address for media inquiries, said the family is not actively being deported and a more recent application for parole that was filed two weeks ago is still being considered.
The Trump administration has been pushing to dismantle policies from President Joe Biden's administration that allowed for people to live legally in the U.S., generally for two years.