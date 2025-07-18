Lawyer argues Call of Duty maker can't be held responsible for actions of Uvalde, Texas, shooter

LOS ANGELES — A lawyer for the maker of the video game Call of Duty argued Friday that a judge should dismiss a lawsuit brought by families of the victims of the Robb Elementary School attack in Uvalde, Texas, saying the contents of the war game are protected by the First Amendment.
The families sued Call of Duty maker Activision and Meta Platforms, which owns Instagram, saying that the companies bear responsibility for products used by the teenage gunman.
Three sets of parents who lost children in the shooting were in the audience at the Los Angeles hearing.
Activision lawyer Bethany Kristovich told Superior Court Judge William Highberger that the ''First Amendment bars their claims, period full stop.''
''The issues of gun violence are incredibly difficult,'' Kristovich said. ''The evidence in this case is not.''
She argued that the case has little chance of prevailing if it continues, because courts have repeatedly held that ''creators of artistic works, whether they be books, music, movies, TV or video games, cannot be held legally liable for the acts of their audience.''
The lawsuit, one of many involving Uvalde families, was filed last year on the second anniversary of one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. The gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Officers finally confronted and shot him after waiting more than an hour to enter the fourth-grade classroom.
At the hearing, the families' attorney, Josh Koskoff, argued that the game goes beyond artistic representation into marketing weapons to teenagers.