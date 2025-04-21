Lawsuits accuse insurers of colluding to drop coverage in fire-prone parts of California

''Insurance is a product that homeowners hope never to need, but rely on for peace of mind in normal times and for critical help rebuilding after a catastrophe,'' Michael J. Bidart, who represents the homeowners, said in a statement. ''The complaints allege that, by colluding to push plaintiffs and so many like them to the FAIR Plan, the defendants have reaped the benefits of high premiums while depriving homeowners of coverage that they were ready, willing, and able to purchase to ensure that they could recover after a disaster like January's wildfires.''