Lawsuit says Trump's immigration crackdown has put LA 'under siege' in defiance of federal law

LOS ANGELES — A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday accuses President Donald Trump's administration of systematically targeting brown-skinned people in Southern California during an ongoingimmigration crackdown that has put the region ''under siege.''
The court filing in U.S. District Court alleges that federal agents have violently and indiscriminately arrested people without probable cause while carrying out ''immigration raids flooding street corners, bus stops, parking lots, agricultural sites, day laborer corners.''
The lawsuit asks the court to block the Trump administration's ''ongoing pattern and practice of flouting the Constitution and federal law'' during actions in and around Los Angeles.
''These guys are popping up, rampant all over the city, just taking people randomly and we want that particular practice to end,'' Mohammad Tajsar, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, told the Los Angeles Times.
In addition, the complaint claims that those arrested are held in ''dungeon-like'' conditions without access to lawyers.
Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said in an email that ''any claims that individuals have been ‘targeted' by law enforcement because of their skin color are disgusting and categorically FALSE.''
McLaughlin said ''enforcement operations are highly targeted, and officers do their due diligence" before making arrests.
''All detainees are provided with proper meals, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with lawyers and their family members,'' she said.