Lawsuit says Honolulu police arrest sober drivers in focus on arrests for impaired driving

HONOLULU — The Honolulu Police Department said it will review all impaired driving arrests after the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging officers are arresting sober drivers in an overzealous focus on making drunk-driving arrests.
In recent years Honolulu officers have arrested ''scores'' of drivers who show no outward signs of impairment, perform well on field sobriety tests and whose breath tests often show no alcohol, the lawsuit said.
The department is driven by a ''singular focus'' on getting arrests for driving under the influence, even if they don't result in convictions, in an attempt to show that officers are protecting the public, to use the arrest numbers to secure federal funding and to meet quotas, the ACLU said.
In response, the department said in a statement that it ''takes these allegations very seriously,'' and officials have ''initiated a comprehensive review of all impaired driving arrests dating back to 2021.''
The ACLU said they became aware of the issue thanks to an investigation by Hawaii News Now reporter Lynn Kawano.
Police are motivated with incentives such as supervisors telling night enforcement officers they can go home and still get paid for an entire shift if they make a DUI arrest, which results in officers taking investigative shortcuts or making arrests without probable cause, the ACLU said.
The class-action lawsuit is on behalf of three plaintiffs who were arrested and represents hundreds of other drivers. The lawsuit is asking a judge to declare that the Honolulu police's practices are unconstitutional and unlawful. It doesn't seek monetary damages.
In addition to the ongoing review, the cases of the three plaintiffs will be internally investigated, police said: ''We are dedicated to upholding public trust and will take appropriate action should any misconduct be found.''