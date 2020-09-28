A former Roseville second-grade teacher physically assaulted some Black children in her class, segregated them from the other students and forced one boy to put his hands behind his back as if under arrest, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Parent Kirsten Lindsey filed the lawsuit against the school district and teacher Geraldine Cook, saying her son was choked by his Harambee Elementary School teacher and so severely traumatized that he had to be transferred out of the district.

At least two other Black students in Cook's class were assaulted early on in the 2019-20 school year, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in St. Paul.

The suit also alleges that Harambee's principal tried to prevent Lindsey from learning that the white teacher assaulted her 7-year-old son, who has learning disabilities and underwent a mental health evaluation after the incident.

Several messages were left Monday with Cook, of Inver Grove Heights, seeking a response to the suit. There are no assault charges pending in criminal court, according to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office.

District spokesman Joshua Collins declined to respond to the allegations other than to say Cook joined the district in August 2013 and resigned in December 2019, and that "the safety and well-being of our students is our most important obligation, and we take any complaint of harm against a student seriously."

At a school board meeting a month before Cook's departure, Ronald Lindsey, the boy's uncle, called for an investigation into the "assault and/or assaults being inflicted by staff upon minor children and the attempted coverup of these documented facts, not allegations."

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified monetary amount to compensate Lindsey and her son for allegedly having his civil rights violated.

One of Lindsey's attorneys, Joshua Newville, said Monday that "there has been some pre-litigation discussions with the School District, but not anything I'm prepared to talk about."

According to the suit:

Lindsey, a regular volunteer at the school in Maplewood, saw that Cook appeared overwhelmed and erratic, in particular when interacting with the Black children in her class.

Cook told Lindsey that she was struggling with that "particular group of students" and made a gesture toward the Black children, who were forced to sit apart in one portion of the classroom.

Lindsey brought her concerns to Principal Delon Smith, but neither he nor any administrator did anything in response.

About a month into the school year, Cook left Lindsey a voice mail complaining that her son fails to speak properly to adults and wanted to know whether the boy is allowed to misbehave at home. The mother went to the school and learned that Cook removed the boy from the classroom. The teacher repeated her complaint to Lindsey about how the Black children behave.

After school one day in October, a girl in Cook's class came home with a torn shirt and told her mother that the teacher ripped it while pulling on her arm.

Less than a week later, another Black boy in Cook's class said his teacher assaulted him and "doesn't like Black kids," the suit quoted the child as saying. The boy added that Cook had "smooshed the faces" of the Black children in her class, and pushed, shoved and grabbed them.

At least six students told the principal about Cook choking Lindsey's son. Cook told the boy she did so because she wanted him to swallow the water in his mouth and because he did not listen.

The principal ordered the boy to not tell his mother about being choked, the lawsuit alleges.

It was about this time that Lindsey saw changes in her son's behavior and had him psychologically evaluated, which revealed signs of recent trauma.

Following the incident, Cook retaliated against the boy and others, one time marching him to the principal's office "while forcing him to hold his hands behind his back like a criminal defendant," the suit read.

Also, the principal often put the boy in a "behavioral support room" for unspecified reasons.

Lindsey finally learned of the assault from her son while he disclosed that Cook was no longer his teacher.