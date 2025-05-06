Lawsuit planned over Florida deputy's shooting of US airman who was killed in his own home

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump says he will file a lawsuit against a former Florida sheriff's deputy and others for the May 2024 shooting death of 23-year-old U.S. Senior Airman Roger Fortson.
Former Okaloosa County Sheriff's Deputy Eddie Duran shot and killed Fortson, who was Black, at the door of Fortson's apartment. Duran has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter. That criminal case is pending.
Crump plans a news conference Tuesday afternoon with Fortson family members in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, to discuss the lawsuit.
What is the lawsuit about?
Crump says his lawsuit will contend that Duran used ''excessive and unconstitutional deadly force'' in the shooting. It will also outline what it calls failures of training and supervision at the sheriff's office and claim the apartment complex where Fortson was shot provided ''misleading, unverified information'' that led to the violent response.
How did the shooting unfold?
Authorities say Duran had been directed to Fortson's Fort Walton Beach apartment in response to a domestic disturbance report that turned out to be false. After repeated knocking, Fortson opened the door while holding his handgun at his side, pointed down. Authorities say Duran shot him multiple times before telling Fortson to drop the gun.
Who is Eddie Duran?